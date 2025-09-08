Drone display marks 80 years of China's victory against Japanese aggression

(People's Daily App) 13:36, September 08, 2025

A spectacular display of 2,000 drones lit up the night sky in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

