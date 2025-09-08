Home>>
Drone display marks 80 years of China's victory against Japanese aggression
(People's Daily App) 13:36, September 08, 2025
A spectacular display of 2,000 drones lit up the night sky in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
(Produced by Zhu Yurou and Intern Chen Weiqing）
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World needs right WWII narrative
- Press preview of exhibition "International Friends and China's War of Resistance" held in Beijing
- China's victory against Japanese aggression catalyzes world national liberation movement: report
- What are we commemorating
- Commemorative stamps issued to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
- Grand cultural gala staged in Beijing to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.