Launch ceremony for books on crimes of Unit 731 held in Harbin
The launch ceremony for two new books on the crimes of Unit 731 is held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
The launch ceremony for two new books on the crimes of Unit 731 is held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo shows books on the crimes of Unit 731 during a launch ceremony held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Researcher Yang Yanjun introduces details of new books on the crimes of Unit 731 during a launch ceremony held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
The launch ceremony for two new books on the crimes of Unit 731 is held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
The launch ceremony for two new books on the crimes of Unit 731 is held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A reader reads a book on the crimes of Unit 731 during a launch ceremony held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo shows two new books on the crimes of Unit 731 during a launch ceremony held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo shows books on the crimes of Unit 731 during a launch ceremony held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crimes Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025. The two books, with the latest research covering transnational verification, oral histories, and multilingual archives, record the crimes of Unit 731 and expose Japan's wartime atrocities. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Film exposing Japan's WWII atrocities premieres in China's Harbin
- Serbia marks 80th anniv. of China's victory over Japanese aggression
- Drone display marks 80 years of China's victory against Japanese aggression
- World needs right WWII narrative
- Press preview of exhibition "International Friends and China's War of Resistance" held in Beijing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.