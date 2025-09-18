Special exhibition on shooting process of film about Unit 731 opens in China's Harbin
A woman visits a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, held its world premiere on Wednesday in Harbin, exposing the atrocities committed by Japanese invading forces in China. On the same day, a special exhibition on the film's shooting process kicked off at the site where the notorious Japanese germ warfare unit was once based.
Unit 731, a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base, was established in Pingfang District of Harbin, and served as the nerve center for Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo shows a view at a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
A visitor takes photos at a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
This photo shows a view at a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
This photo shows a view at a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
This photo shows a view at a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
A woman visits a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
People visit a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
Visitors take photos at the opening ceremony of a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
This photo shows a view at a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.
Photos
Related Stories
- Launch ceremony for books on crimes of Unit 731 held in Harbin
- Film exposing Japan's WWII atrocities premieres in China's Harbin
- Serbia marks 80th anniv. of China's victory over Japanese aggression
- Drone display marks 80 years of China's victory against Japanese aggression
- World needs right WWII narrative
