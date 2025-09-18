Special exhibition on shooting process of film about Unit 731 opens in China's Harbin

Xinhua) 10:15, September 18, 2025

A woman visits a special exhibition on the shooting process of Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 17, 2025.

Evil Unbound, a film about Unit 731, held its world premiere on Wednesday in Harbin, exposing the atrocities committed by Japanese invading forces in China. On the same day, a special exhibition on the film's shooting process kicked off at the site where the notorious Japanese germ warfare unit was once based.

Unit 731, a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base, was established in Pingfang District of Harbin, and served as the nerve center for Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)