China holds Chinese modernization and human rights protection seminar

Xinhua) 13:26, September 17, 2025

JINAN, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on Chinese modernization and human rights protection was held on Tuesday in the eastern Chinese city of Jinan, gathering nearly 100 experts and scholars to discuss theoretical innovations and practical experience in the field of human rights in the process of Chinese modernization.

Lu Guangjin, vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies and a professor at the School of Law of Jilin University, said that Chinese modernization has created a new form of human rights civilization.

Chang Jian, director of the Center for the Study of Human Rights at Nankai University, said that China's whole-process people's democracy combines the will of the people with the leadership of the Party, and direct democracy with indirect democracy, covering all processes, including democratic elections, consultation, decision-making, management and supervision.

Luo Yanhua, a professor at Peking University's School of International Studies, said that Chinese modernization adheres to a people-centered approach, with the modernization and free, all-round development of individuals as its core goals.

Chinese modernization advocates principles such as promoting human rights through development, seeking win-win cooperation, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, thereby contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to global human rights governance.

The symposium was hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, and organized by the Center for Human Rights Studies and the School of Law at Shandong University.

