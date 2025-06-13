The true China being discovered by more and more people: foreign ministry spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:13, June 13, 2025

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The true China, with its multiple facets and dimensions, is being discovered by more and more people around the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

It is very much a result of China's steadfast opening-up, entry facilitation policies, high-quality development, and rapid progress in promoting new quality productive forces and innovation-driven development, spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on the views of foreign commentators who have said that Chinese technology, gaming and culture have taken the world by storm, which makes the country "cooler" and burnishes its image overseas.

"From China travel to China shopping, and from DeepSeek to wildly popular collectible toys, films and TV series, more and more people around the world are learning about China and becoming familiar with our country," Lin said, noting that many have discovered that there is so much they share with the Chinese people, and that there are so many ways they can connect emotionally with the Chinese people -- just like people elsewhere -- by breaking the "information cocoon."

"This fully shows that the pursuit of good things and a better life knows no borders or ethnicity. It is something that no one can stop," he added.

"It is all the more a result of the fact that China has and will always be a source of stability and certainty in a turbulent and changing world, enabling global development through Chinese modernization," Lin said.

China will open up wider to the world, expand the scope of innovation, and deepen cooperation to share more opportunities and benefits with the rest of the world, and give people all over the world more opportunities to see and experience an ever-cooler China, said Lin.

