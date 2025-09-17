Container, cargo throughput at Taicang Port in China's Jiangsu sees year-on-year increase

Xinhua) 13:06, September 17, 2025

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a vessel docking at Taicang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province. According to the management committee of the Taicang Port, from January to August 2025, container throughput at Taicang Port reached 5.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), an increase of 2.2 percent year on year, and the cargo throughput of the port reached 199 million tonnes, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

