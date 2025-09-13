China resolutely opposes any official exchanges between its diplomatic partners and Taiwan region: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:16, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China consistently and resolutely opposes any form of official exchanges between countries having diplomatic relations with China and the Taiwan region, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing while answering an query about the visit to Europe by Lin Chia-lung, head of Taiwan's so-called foreign affairs authorities.

"Taiwan is a province of China. The individual you mentioned is a local foreign affairs official of China," Lin said.

Lin emphasized that there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, adding that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We consistently and resolutely oppose any form of official exchanges between countries having diplomatic relations with China and the Taiwan region of China, and we firmly oppose providing platforms for the separatist activities of 'Taiwan independence' forces," Lin said.

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this and has already lodged solemn representations with the relevant country, Lin noted.

"We urge the relevant European country to adhere to the one-China principle and immediately take effective measures to prevent the visit by 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces. We also warn the Taiwan authorities that 'Taiwan independence' is a dead end," Lin added.

