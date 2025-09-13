19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicks off

Xinhua) 10:14, September 13, 2025

A visitor purchases oolong tea products at the 19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, featuring tea products from more than ten production areas across the country. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

People negotiate businesses at the 19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition at the China Agricultural Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The four-day Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Friday, featuring tea products from more than ten production areas across the country. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A visitor selects chrysanthemums for making drinks at the 19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition

An exhibitor displays a tea product at the 19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition

A visitor tastes a cup of matcha drink at the 19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition

A visitor selects tea sets at the 19th Beijing International Tea and Tea Ceremony Exhibition

