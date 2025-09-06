Exhibition hall of Beijing-style pastries opens to public

Xinhua) 11:38, September 06, 2025

Pastry chefs guide citizens to make moon cakes at a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2025. Located at a store of Beijing Daoxiangcun on Qianmen Street, a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A citizen makes moon cakes with rose filling at a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2025. Located at a store of Beijing Daoxiangcun on Qianmen Street, a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Pastries are displayed at a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2025. Located at a store of Beijing Daoxiangcun on Qianmen Street, a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A citizen visits a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2025. Located at a store of Beijing Daoxiangcun on Qianmen Street, a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Cultural and creative products are displayed at a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries on Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 5, 2025. Located at a store of Beijing Daoxiangcun on Qianmen Street, a small exhibition hall of making skills of Beijing-style pastries opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

