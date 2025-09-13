Chinese state councilor urges improving assistive devices for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 09:45, September 13, 2025

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also director of the State Council's working committee for disabled people, attends the 2025 Care &Rehabilitation Expo China (CR Expo) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin on Friday urged efforts to develop the rehabilitation and assistive device industry for people with disabilities, thus further boosting their wellbeing.

Shen, also director of the State Council's working committee for disabled people, made the remarks while attending the 2025 Care &Rehabilitation Expo China (CR Expo), which was held in Beijing.

During the event, Shen watched the presentation of homegrown high-tech devices such as robotics with brain-computer interface and exoskeletons. She also took time to learn about the research and application of intelligent wheelchairs and other items.

Shen stressed the need to accelerate the industry's development, refine the subsidy system for relevant devices, and better meet the multi-level, diversified and high-standard demand of people with disabilities and elderly people with disabilities or dementia.

She also urged for enhanced efforts to better assist people with disabilities through sci-tech empowerment and to strengthen sci-tech and industrial innovation in this field.

Hosted by the China Disabled Persons' Federation, the CR Expo runs from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14 in Beijing. It brings together the most advanced and most updated technologies, achievements and products from the rehabilitation, assistive device, elderly care and health industries.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)