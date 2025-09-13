Chinese envoy stresses counter-terrorism dimension in addressing Syrian chemical weapons issue

Xinhua) 09:29, September 13, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday stressed the need to take into full account the counter-terrorism dimension in addressing the issue of chemical weapons in Syria.

The spate of large-scale violent incidents in Syria highlights the serious threat posed by the terrorist forces entrenched in Syria, which warrants heightened vigilance, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council.

China urges the Syrian interim authorities to take all measures to fight all terrorist organizations and individuals listed by the Security Council, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, he said.

"The destruction of chemical weapons should be carried out in a verifiable manner to prevent dangerous chemicals and chemical weapons from falling into the hands of terrorists," said Geng.

He also said that Israel's attacks on Syria seriously violate international law, infringe on Syria's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and complicate the resolution of the chemical weapons issue in Syria. "We call on Israel to cease its military actions against Syria and withdraw immediately from Syrian territory," he added.

To resolve the issue of chemical weapons in Syria, dialogue and cooperation are essential, said Geng.

China has noticed that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has continued to interact with the Syrian interim authorities and made positive progress, he said, also expressing hope that the two sides maintain the momentum of cooperation and resolve the outstanding issues in a comprehensive and thorough manner.

As a state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Syria has the responsibility to fully fulfill its obligations under the convention, he said.

"The issue of chemical weapons in Syria is closely related to the political solution to the Syria issue," Geng said. "China expects the Syrian interim authorities to engage in extensive dialogue and consultations with all parties to bridge internal differences, advance an inclusive political transition, and ensure that the rights of all Syrians are protected."

China stands ready to work with all parties to restore peace and stability in Syria, he said.

