Giant panda Qing Bao celebrates 4th birthday at Washington zoo
Giant panda Qing Bao plays during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Giant panda Qing Bao plays with birthday gifts during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Giant panda Qing Bao eats the birthday cake during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Giant panda Qing Bao plays with birthday gifts during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Giant panda Qing Bao plays with birthday gifts during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant pandas back to China from Austria
- Giant panda Fu Bao transported to base in Wolong National Nature Reserve for quarantine
- ROK-born giant panda Fu Bao returns to China
- China establishes national giant panda conservation, research center
- Giant panda "Kuku" enjoys meal at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.