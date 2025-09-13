Giant panda Qing Bao celebrates 4th birthday at Washington zoo

Xinhua) 09:28, September 13, 2025

Giant panda Qing Bao plays during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Giant panda Qing Bao plays with birthday gifts during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Giant panda Qing Bao eats the birthday cake during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Giant panda Qing Bao plays with birthday gifts during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Giant panda Qing Bao plays with birthday gifts during her fourth birthday's celebration at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)