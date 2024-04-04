Giant panda Fu Bao transported to base in Wolong National Nature Reserve for quarantine
This photo taken on April 4, 2024 shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.
Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 4, 2024 shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.
Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 4, 2024 shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.
Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 4, 2024 shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.
Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 4, 2024 shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.
Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- ROK-born giant panda Fu Bao returns to China
- China establishes national giant panda conservation, research center
- Giant panda "Kuku" enjoys meal at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou
- Images of giant panda captured in SW China's Sichuan
- Number of world's captive giant pandas nearly doubles over past decade
- Wild giant panda caught on camera in China's Sichuan
- Giant pandas twins celebrate third birthday in Belgium
- An An, world's longest-living male giant panda under human care, dies at 35 in Hong Kong
- China Focus: Giant pandas fed on bamboo as early as 7 million years ago: study
- China’s protection of giant pandas brings significant benefits to other species
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.