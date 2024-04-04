Giant panda Fu Bao transported to base in Wolong National Nature Reserve for quarantine

Xinhua) 15:03, April 04, 2024

This photo taken on April 4, 2024 shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.

Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao was transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)