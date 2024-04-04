ROK-born giant panda Fu Bao returns to China

Xinhua) 11:04, April 04, 2024

A woman takes photos of a light box with photos of giant panda Fu Bao at a subway station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

CHENGDU, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, at around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.

Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao will be transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine.

The base is fully prepared to welcome Fu Bao, according to Li Guo, deputy director of Shenshuping giant panda base under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda.

"We will determine when to make Fu Bao meet the public based on its adaptation," said Li. "Judging from past experiences, the adaptation period can range from one month to eight months, or even longer."

Fu Bao was born in July 2020. It is required that Fu Bao should return to China before reaching the age of four, according to relevant agreements signed between China and the ROK.

Giant panda Fu Bao arrives at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

Giant panda Fu Bao prepares to leave for the Shenshuping giant panda base under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda for quarantine after arriving at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

A truck carrying the giant panda Fu Bao leaves for the Shenshuping giant panda base under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda for quarantine after Fu Bao arrived at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

Chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao arrives at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

Kang Cheol-won (1st L), a zookeeper nicknamed the "grandpa of Fu Bao", arrives at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

Giant panda Fu Bao prepares to leave for the Shenshuping giant panda base under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda for quarantine after arriving at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows a screen with a photo of giant panda Fu Bao at a commercial street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Giant panda Fu Bao arrives at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

This photo taken on April 3, 2024 shows a screen with a photo of giant panda Fu Bao at a commercial street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Giant panda Fu Bao arrives at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

Giant panda Fu Bao prepares to leave for the Shenshuping giant panda base under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda for quarantine after arriving at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 3, 2024.

