China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 08:59, September 13, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 17th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 17th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt an atomic energy law, a law on public health emergency response, a law on national parks, a revised Arbitration Law, a law on publicity and education regarding the rule of law, and a decision on revising the Food Safety Law.

The session also adopted a decision to remove Pan Yue from the post of head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission and appoint Chen Ruifeng to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the laws and decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers ratified an extradition treaty and a judicial assistance treaty between China and the Republic of Serbia.

They also passed a deputy qualification report and other personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao stressed the need to fully and accurately grasp the significance, connotations and practical requirements of the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and integrate this understanding into the NPC's foreign affairs work.

He also called for efforts to fulfill the people's congresses' duties in legislation and oversight, and to promote the effective implementation of laws such as the Constitution, the Patriotic Education Law, and the Law on the Protection of Heroes and Martyrs.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons before the closing meeting, and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

