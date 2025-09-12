Former British business secretary calls for deeper China-UK engagement

Former U.K. business secretary Vince Cable has urged deeper China-U.K. engagement on trade, education and global challenges during a recent visit to Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, saying, "We cannot survive unless we cooperate."

Cable, a former leader of the Liberal Democrats and a visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said China-U.K. relations are "still strong" despite a tougher political climate, opening the door to more collaboration.

Former U.K. business secretary Vince Cable delivers a lecture at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept.1, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wu Yuyangyang)

"We should have more interaction over trade and investment, but also I think cooperate on global problems, you know, we live on the same planet. So issues around climate change, pandemic management, the rules of international trade, we have a common ground and we should work on those and overcome the political difficulty," he said.

On his sixth trip to China, Cable said the modernization he has seen since his first visit in 1995 is "absolutely extraordinary," singling out Shenzhen's infrastructure and development.

He described conversations with students as a reminder of everyday goodwill, adding that meeting "friendly and welcoming ordinary people" is among his most memorable experiences in China.

Cable recently published his book "Eclipsing the West," examining the rise of China and India.

"They will dominate the world economy in 20 years' time, when my grandchildren are growing up," said Cable. "So I'm trying to look forward to what the world will be like when China and India are the two superpowers, maybe with the United States. I'm trying to explore what kind of international relationship needs to be created."

Calling people-to-people exchanges "the most valuable" basis for enduring bilateral ties, Cable praised the large number of Chinese students in the U.K. and said more British students should study in China.

After a lecture at Shenzhen University, he took questions on topics ranging from the United Nations' role in geopolitics to China's development initiatives, saying education can bridge preconceptions and encourage substantive dialogue.

To build his profile among Chinese users, particularly younger audiences, Cable recently joined the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, known in English as Red Note. He has attracted more than 21,000 followers since launching his account this year.

"It's a very good way for me to understand what people here are thinking," said Cable. "I think there's a lot of goodwill towards me and British people … they're curious, and I can help by explaining things."

Cable served as secretary of state for business, innovation and skills from 2010 to 2015 in Britain's coalition government and led the Liberal Democrats from 2017 to 2019.

