Glasgow enterprises showcase technologies at Shanghai fair

June 20, 2025

A promotional conference showcasing technologies from Glasgow companies was held on June 11 during the 11th China (Shanghai) International Technology Import and Export Fair at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

Glasgow, the U.K.'s third-largest manufacturing city and a leader in science, technology and green development, is now advancing economic transformation through low-carbon technology.

The conference focused on green and low-carbon development, renewable energy, medical technology, and intelligent systems, bringing together outstanding enterprises from China and the U.K. for in-depth exchanges.

Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, and Anna Macmillan, director of the U.K. Government Scotland Office, delivered speeches at the conference.

Christina Cannon, a representative of the mayor of Glasgow and a city councilor, provided an in-depth analysis of the business environment in the U.K. and Glasgow. Stuart Patrick, chief executive of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, introduced the city's professional services network.

Businesses, trade promotion organizations, professional service organizations and universities from Glasgow promoted professional service networks and shared talent cultivation strategies from the city's incubator parks and universities. They also introduced relevant cases and experiences from the University of Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde and City of Glasgow College.

Participating British entities, including the University of Glasgow and Glasgow Airport, showcased their latest technologies and products in fields such as shipbuilding and marine technology, smart building sensors and wearable devices. Chinese firms, including YobiAI and Tengzhou Group, conducted exchanges and negotiations with British enterprises at the fair.

A total of seven British companies and 25 Chinese enterprises participated in the exchanges, reaching preliminary agreements on cooperation for 14 projects

Participants visited Glasgow's exhibition area for cultural exchange, which featured sections on cultural experiences, health and sports rehabilitation, and agricultural achievements.

International students in Shanghai also showcased Scottish cultural projects, providing attendees with an immersive experience of Glasgow's customs and traditions.

The event strengthened ties between China and the U.K. in business, trade and science by combining technology, culture and tourism.

Two memorandums of understanding were signed at the conference. One was between the Shanghai International Technology Exchange Center and the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. The other was between Donghua University and the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, Techworks, the University of Glasgow/Glasgow Riverside Innovation District and the University of Strathclyde/National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

