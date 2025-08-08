Oxford summer program promotes AI learning, China-UK understanding

Xinhua) 13:01, August 08, 2025

LONDON, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A group of 25 Chinese students have begun a two-week summer program at St Hilda's College, Oxford, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science.

The initiative, part of the WeChat Global Exploration Plan, includes opportunities for students to present their self-developed digital mini-programs to the public in Oxford and London.

The program officially opened Tuesday, where British educator H-J Colston praised the participants' international mindset. "Chinese people are much more globally-minded than we are," Colston said at the ceremony.

Tang Jiahao from southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has developed a health management app to help his mother track her well-being. The mini-program uses AI to recognize food through photos, log nutritional data, and generate personalized health recommendations.

"Innovation has no boundaries," Tang said. "As long as we use technology effectively, anyone can be a creator."

Colston, who co-founded the educational charity Engage with China (EwC), addressed the audience following the student demonstrations, commending their ability to offer practical, real-world solutions. "These young experts from China are helping navigate life with technology," she said.

A veteran educator who has visited China more than 30 times since the 1980s, Colston said the country's rapid development, from a bicycle-dominated society to a leader in AI, has influenced her commitment to building cultural understanding between the UK and China.

Founded in 2018, EwC launched a program to promote a "China-literate" generation among British students through school outreach and scholarships for educational visits to China. To date, the charity has reached more than 6,500 students across primary and secondary schools in the UK.

Colston cited an imbalance in cultural knowledge as a key motivation for the charity's work. "Many Chinese students are familiar with Shakespeare and Western culture, but few young Britons know much about modern China," she said.

She added that exchange programs like the Oxford summer camp are essential for fostering global perspectives. "Making friends with Chinese people will be eye-opening for British students and a chance to see the world from a new perspective," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)