Chinese companies in UK are partners, not security threats: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 08:30, July 02, 2025

LONDON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang emphasized Monday that Chinese companies investing in the UK pose no threat to national security but are partners contributing to economic growth.

Speaking at the Net Zero Finance Innovation Summit of City Week 2025 in London, Zheng addressed an audience of over 300 attendees, including British lawmakers and financial leaders.

He called for a "fair, just, and non-discriminatory" approach from the UK towards Chinese enterprises and cautioned against ideological labeling and an overstretching of the national security concept.

"Chinese businesses do not come to the UK to destroy your economy or harm your national security. Instead, they have come to grow with your economy, create jobs and tax revenues, and seek win-win results," Zheng said.

He stressed that closer cooperation with China in trade, finance, technology, and education would help the UK achieve its economic growth goals, reduce the cost of living, and accelerate its transition to a net-zero economy.

Zheng also reaffirmed China's openness to foreign investment, praising British firms for their long-term contributions to the Chinese economy. "China highly commends the contributions by foreign businesses and embraces businesses from around the world, including the UK," he noted.

