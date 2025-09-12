China adopts law dedicated to national park development

Xinhua) 15:40, September 12, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a new law dedicated to promoting the high-quality development of national parks.

The national park law, passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

