Home>>
China adopts law dedicated to national park development
(Xinhua) 15:40, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a new law dedicated to promoting the high-quality development of national parks.
The national park law, passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China enhances national park conservation with high-level scientific monitoring system
- National park in northeast China fosters big cat comeback, awareness
- China mulls draft law to strengthen support for national parks
- Officials, experts call for high-quality construction of national parks
- China establishes key pillars of national park system
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.