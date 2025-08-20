China enhances national park conservation with high-level scientific monitoring system

Xinhua) 09:20, August 20, 2025

CHENGDU, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is advancing national park eco-environmental conservation efforts using advanced technologies and enhanced monitoring, according to a report on the development of national parks released on Tuesday.

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration is promoting the integration and establishment of national conservation research centers for flagship species such as tigers, leopards and giant pandas, which aims to create a multi-tiered scientific research platform, the report said.

It shows that national parks are boosting the use of high-tech measures, such as real-time monitoring systems that enable around-the-clock and comprehensive monitoring of wildlife activities.

In addition, the parks are implementing monitoring and early warning mechanisms to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. Measures include 24-hour staffing in key areas and pilot projects for protective equipment, forming a coordinated system for conflict prevention and control.

In 2021, China established the first batch of national parks, with a protected land area of 230,000 square kilometers.

These parks, namely the Sanjiangyuan National Park, the Giant Panda National Park, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and the Wuyishan National Park, are home to nearly 30 percent of the key terrestrial wildlife species found in the country.

