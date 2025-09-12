China, S. Korea hold ceremony to transfer remains of Chinese martyrs in Korean War

Xinhua) 11:20, September 12, 2025

A Y-20 military transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs prepares to set off for China, in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. China and South Korea jointly held a ceremony on Friday to transfer the remains and belongings of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), according to the Chinese embassy in South Korea. (Chinese embassy in South Korea/Handout via Xinhua)

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and South Korea jointly held a ceremony on Friday to transfer the remains and belongings of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), according to the Chinese embassy in South Korea.

The 12th handover ceremony was held at the Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul, attended by Vice Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Veterans Affairs Ma Feixiong and Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing.

Dai covered the coffins of the martyrs with China's national flags, and all participants bowed to the remains, expressing mourning and respect.

The Chinese honor guards escorted the coffins to an air force plane, which then took the fallen heroes back home.

Since 2014, China and South Korea have jointly carried out the handover of the remains of the CPV martyrs in South Korea for 12 consecutive years and transferred the remains of 1,011 Chinese soldiers to their motherland.

The cooperation reflects the shared willingness of both China and South Korea to transcend historical estrangement and work toward a peaceful and friendly future, and the Chinese side appreciated the efforts made by the South Korean side for its active assistance based on China-South Korea friendship and humanitarian spirit, said the Chinese embassy in South Korea.

Members of the Chinese delegation, officials with the Chinese embassy in South Korea, representatives of Chinese companies and students in South Korea attended the ceremony.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing covers the coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs with the national flags in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. China and South Korea jointly held a ceremony on Friday to transfer the remains and belongings of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), according to the Chinese embassy in South Korea. (Chinese embassy in South Korea/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)