Rwanda hails China's role in driving national development

Xinhua) 10:29, September 12, 2025

KIGALI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Rwanda appreciates China's engagement in sectors vital to the East African country's national development, a senior official said on Wednesday night during a ceremony held ahead of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

Speaking at the event in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, James Kabarebe, minister of state for regional integration in the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said relations between the two countries are grounded in trust, mutual respect, and practical collaboration, and he reaffirmed support for the one-China principle.

He noted that bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture has significantly contributed to Rwanda's ongoing journey toward long-term national growth.

"China's foreign direct investment also plays an important part in advancing our country's socio-economic transformation. Rwanda is thankful for the continued trust shown by Chinese economic operators, and we are eager to further this cooperation with the private sector," Kabarebe added.

The minister said his country highly values China's engagements through multiple platforms within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and the Belt and Road Initiative, all of which foster sustainable development, guided by a shared belief in global peace and prosperity.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Gao Wenqi said since its founding, China has stood as a testament to its transformation from war-torn beginnings to becoming the world's second-largest economy, a top manufacturing nation, and a leading global trader, thanks to the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of China and the tireless dedication of its people.

China-Rwanda relations have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring fruitful cooperation on all fronts. Bilateral trade surged to a record high of about 670 million U.S. dollars in 2024, according to the Chinese embassy.

Gao highlighted the deepening of trust between the two governments, the thriving of party-to-party exchanges, and cooperation on multilateral forums.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder defending each other's core interests. We highly value Rwanda's support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the one-China principle," he said.

Gao noted that as Rwanda's leading source of foreign direct investment, China has supported flagship projects that are transforming the African country's landscapes and improving lives, including the construction of Masaka Hospital in Kigali, modern highways that enhance regional connectivity, and cutting-edge smart education systems that empower future generations.

"Let me affirm China's unwavering commitment: we stand ready alongside Rwandan sisters and brothers to translate the strategic vision shared by our heads of state and outcomes from the FOCAC Beijing Summit into concrete action, propelling our comprehensive strategic partnership ever forward," he said.

