China releases details of Huangyan Dao national nature reserve

Xinhua) 11:24, September 11, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration has released the details of the Huangyan Dao national nature reserve according to the country's regulations on nature reserves.

The Huangyan Dao national nature reserve is located in China's southernmost island city of Sansha, Hainan Province, covering an area of 3,523.67 hectares. This reserve includes a core zone of 1,242.55 hectares and an experimental zone of 2,281.12 hectares.

Its primary conservation focus is the coral reef ecosystem, according to a statement of the administration.

The official website of China's central government (www.gov.cn) on Wednesday posted the State Council's approval of the Ministry of Natural Resources' request for the establishment of the Huangyan Dao national nature reserve, agreeing to the establishment of the nature reserve.

The establishment of the nature reserve is an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability and sustainability of Huangyan Dao's ecosystem, as stated in the State Council's approval document.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)