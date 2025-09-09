China's top legislature convenes standing committee session
Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the committee's 17th session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Monday started a regular session to review a raft of bills including law drafts and reports.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the committee's 17th session.
Lawmakers reviewed a slew of draft laws, including a draft atomic energy law, a draft law on public health emergency response, a draft law on national parks and drafts of the environmental code.
They deliberated draft revisions to the Arbitration Law, the Prison Law and the Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, as well as draft amendments to the Cybersecurity Law and the Environmental Protection Tax Law, among others.
Lawmakers reviewed bills on the ratification of an extradition treaty and a judicial assistance treaty with the Republic of Serbia.
They also reviewed a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislature schedules session for September
- China's top legislature schedules standing committee session
- China's top legislature wraps up annual session
- China's top legislature approves government work report
- China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session
- China's top legislature starts standing committee session
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.