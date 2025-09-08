Trending in China | Mother-of-pearl chess pieces

(People's Daily App) 16:00, September 08, 2025

Practiced in China for millennia, mother-of-pearl inlay involves a series of complicated techniques, from cutting and polishing to fine carving. Chinese chess pieces often have inlaid characters that, when they catch the light just right, glisten with iridescence. Blending intricate craftsmanship and traditional Chinese aesthetics, inlaid chess pieces are more than parts of a game — they are each valuable works of art.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Cao Siyu)

