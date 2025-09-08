Home>>
Trending in China | Mother-of-pearl chess pieces
(People's Daily App) 16:00, September 08, 2025
Practiced in China for millennia, mother-of-pearl inlay involves a series of complicated techniques, from cutting and polishing to fine carving. Chinese chess pieces often have inlaid characters that, when they catch the light just right, glisten with iridescence. Blending intricate craftsmanship and traditional Chinese aesthetics, inlaid chess pieces are more than parts of a game — they are each valuable works of art.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Cao Siyu)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 19th Asian Games: Men's Individual Preliminary Round of Go Chess
- Chess Preview: China's world champion Ding seeking first Asian Games gold
- Chinese chess competition held in Lebanon
- China's Ding Liren competes at Grand Chess Tour 2023 in Romania
- Ding Liren beats Nepomniachtchi to become China's first male world chess champion
- Mind sports games held in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.