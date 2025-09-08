China unveils most powerful home-grown heavy-duty gas turbine for commercial use

Xinhua) 15:07, September 08, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's first home-grown 110-megawatt heavy-duty gas turbine, the Taihang 110, rolled off the assembly line at a turbine facility on Monday and is bound for commercial delivery.

The rollout ushers in the commercial operation of the country's most powerful home-grown gas turbine, according to Aero Engine Corporation of China.

Heavy-duty gas turbines, a core equipment and symbol of industrial strength, can be independently developed by only a few countries.

