China's 1,000 kW-class civil turboshaft engine gets production license
(Xinhua) 13:20, June 05, 2025
CHANGSHA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A civil turboshaft engine, primarily designed for helicopters, has obtained its production license and secured a sales contract, laying a solid foundation for the growth of low-altitude equipment, the Aero Engine Corporation of China announced on Thursday.
The AES100 engine represents China's first independently-developed 1,000 kW-class advanced civil turboshaft engine, achieving full compliance with international airworthiness standards.
