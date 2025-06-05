We Are China

China's 1,000 kW-class civil turboshaft engine gets production license

Xinhua) 13:20, June 05, 2025

CHANGSHA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A civil turboshaft engine, primarily designed for helicopters, has obtained its production license and secured a sales contract, laying a solid foundation for the growth of low-altitude equipment, the Aero Engine Corporation of China announced on Thursday.

The AES100 engine represents China's first independently-developed 1,000 kW-class advanced civil turboshaft engine, achieving full compliance with international airworthiness standards.

