China completes ignition test for powerful liquid-propellant engine

Xinhua) 11:05, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China has successfully completed an ignition test for its liquid-propellant engine with the highest thrust, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

This marks a new breakthrough in the country's liquid propulsion development. It is also the first-ever parallel ignition test of four large-thrust liquid oxygen (LOX) kerosene engines.

The 130-tonne class LOX kerosene engine, developed by the CASC, has a total thrust of over 500 tonnes. Compared to the currently operational 120-tonne class LOX kerosene engines, it not only boasts a larger thrust and better performance, but also a more compact structure, effectively enhancing the rocket's carrying capacity.

The parallel ignition test refers to the integration of four mature engine systems, working in unison rather than simply being bundled together. This approach provides a larger thrust for the rocket while also reducing the overall complexity of the system.

The successful trial run validates the coordination of multiple engines and their reliability in high thermal environments, demonstrating that the engines are fully capable of flight applications.

