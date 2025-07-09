China's 1,000-kW-class civil turboshaft engine obtains production license

Photo shows the AES100 engine. (Photo from Aero Engine Corporation of China)

China just achieved a significant milestone in aviation propulsion technology. According to Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), the AES100 engine has officially obtained its production license and secured its first sales contract, marking a transition from design and development to mass production.

Aviation engine is often regarded as the "heart" of an aircraft. The AES100 represents China's first independently developed 1,000-kW-class advanced civil turboshaft engine, achieving full compliance with international airworthiness standards. It has made breakthroughs in more than 200 key technologies and received approval for scaled and stable production, laying a solid foundation for its market entry and for accelerating the development of low-altitude aviation equipment.

The engine has a high safety level, excellent cost-efficiency and broad environmental adaptability. It can be used in 5-to-6-tonne twin-engine helicopters and 3-to-4-tonne single-engine helicopters, as well as tiltrotor aircraft and other aerial vehicles, and can undertake missions in such areas as transport, sightseeing, patrols and rescue operations.

The granting of this production license signifies China's capability to independently develop and manufacture advanced civil turboshaft engines, said Li Gaiqi, chief designer of the AES100 engine. According to Li, China has established complete supply and industrial chains for the engine, which is crucial for large-scale applications, advancing the low-altitude economy, and supporting the development of the general aviation industry.

On June 5, AECC signed sales and lease contracts with Shenzhen-based drone maker United Aircraft, with deliveries planned before the end of next year. The AES100 engine will be used to power Lanying R6000, a model of 6-metric-ton unmanned tiltrotor aircraft designed for cargo transportation.

