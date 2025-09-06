A community with a shared future for humanity charts practical pathways for global cooperation: report

September 06, 2025

KUNMING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Since its introduction in 2013, the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity has evolved into a comprehensive and well-structured system of public intellectual goods, providing the international community with practical pathways for cooperation, according to a report released on Saturday.

The report, titled "Answering the Questions of Our Time: The Global Significance and Practical Value of China's Public Intellectual Goods," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

The report said that the vision sets an overarching goal of achieving five global objectives -- lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and a clean and beautiful environment -- through consultation, cooperation and shared benefits.

By transcending differences in social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures and development stages, the vision provides both a new perspective on global governance and Chinese solutions to today's complex challenges, according to the report.

Looking to the future, the vision and its systematic framework will continue to build a broad consensus and pool strong forces for joint action, contributing China's wisdom to the creation of a better future for humankind, the report noted.

