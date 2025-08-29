Community with a shared future for humanity becomes world consensus: Chinese vice FM

Xinhua) 13:28, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The initiative of building a community with a shared future for humanity put forward by China has built a consensus in the international community, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Friday.

The initiative has been translated into practice that involves multilateral engagement and features evolution from development to security and from cooperation to governance, Ma noted at the press conference on China's V-Day commemorations.

"The vision breaks the 'small circles' rules of bloc politics and goes beyond the hegemonic logic of 'might makes right,' providing a new approach to international relations and global governance," said Ma.

"It transcends the so-called 'universal values' unilaterally defined by a handful of Western countries," Ma added.

