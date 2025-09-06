Chinese embassy in Afghanistan hands over emergency humanitarian cash aid

Bao Xuhui (L), charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Afghanistan, meets with President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) Dilawar and hands over 200,000 U.S. dollars in emergency humanitarian cash assistance provided by the Red Cross Society of China to support Afghanistan's earthquake relief efforts, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ang)

KABUL, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Bao Xuhui, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Afghanistan, met with President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) Dilawar on Friday and handed over 200,000 U.S. dollars in emergency humanitarian cash assistance provided by the Red Cross Society of China to support Afghanistan's earthquake relief efforts.

Bao conveyed China's deep condolences over the victims of the earthquake and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. He noted that the Chinese government has decided to provide 50 million yuan (about 7.04 million U.S. dollars) in emergency humanitarian aid for Afghanistan's quake relief, while the Red Cross Society of China has extended 200,000 U.S. dollars in emergency cash assistance.

In addition, the Chinese embassy, Chinese enterprises, and the Overseas Chinese Association in Afghanistan have made donations in cash, reflecting China's profound friendship with the Afghan government and people. Bao expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the Afghan government, the people in quake-hit areas will overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes at an early date.

Dilawar briefed Bao on the disaster situation and ARCS's emergency response. He said that adversity reveals true friendship, and China's sympathy and assistance constitute strong support and help for the Afghan people in the disaster areas. He expressed appreciation and stressed that all the donated funds will be used for rescue and reconstruction work in the quake-affected areas.

