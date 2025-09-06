Chinese film on Nanjing Massacre screened in Britain

LONDON, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese historical film Dead to Rights, which depicts the Nanjing Massacre during the Second World War, was officially screened in Britain on Friday.

The film is based on documented events and follows a group of Chinese civilians who took refuge in a photography studio, risking their lives to preserve evidence of the atrocities committed by the Japanese army.

Robin Liu, head of the Cultural Centre of Nouvelles d'Europe UK, the film's distributor, said, "I hope this film will enable audiences to gain a deeper appreciation of the value of peace and mutual understanding."

On Friday morning, audiences gathered at a cinema near Haymarket Street in central London, aware of the film's heavy theme, and many wore dark clothing.

"It's important to understand not only our own history but also the history of others. Only then can we move forward... ensuring that such awful events never happen again," said Alex Randall, an audience member from Kent.

