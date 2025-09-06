China urges certain Philippine individuals to stop making provocations on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 09:20, September 06, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China urges certain Philippine individuals to quit their theatrics and stop making provocations on the Taiwan question, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

The Philippine defense minister Gilbert Teodoro, in response to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks on the Philippines allowing the visit by head of the foreign affairs department of the Taiwan authorities, said that China should not impose its red line on the Philippines, and that it's the Philippines' sovereignty to accept Taiwan officials. Teodoro said no government official met with Lin Chia-lung and the Philippines is "committed to the one-China policy" but "China has no right to dictate."

Guo told a daily press briefing that China has stated its solemn position on the Philippines allowing the visit by head of the foreign affairs department of the Taiwan authorities.

The Philippines has repeatedly adopted wrongful and provocative words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, violated basic norms governing international relations and its commitment on Taiwan-related issues, and kept undermining its relations with China and trampling on China's red line, Guo stressed.

"The Philippines will pay the price and all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the Philippines," he said.

"We noted that Philippine Defense Minister Gilbert Teodoro and other people made irresponsible remarks and deliberately made provocations on the Taiwan question and other China-related issues on multiple occasions," Guo noted, adding that they blatantly challenged China's core interest, red line and bottom line. Guo said that China never tolerates and firmly opposes such moves.

"Our message to the Philippines is that for anyone in the Philippines who tries to be a troublemaker on the Taiwan question, interferes in China's internal affairs, or undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, their action will only backfire. We urge those individuals to quit their theatrics and stop making provocations," said Guo.

