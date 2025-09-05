Home>>
Romantic autumn scenery at Erhai Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:20, September 05, 2025
|Photo shows a stunning autumn view of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ma Wen)
As September arrives, Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, captivates visitors with its breathtaking autumn scenery.
Rippling waves shimmer across the lake under the blue sky, while birch trees along the shore don their golden "autumn attire," creating a mesmerizing scene of seasonal romance.
