Languages

Archive

Home>>

Romantic autumn scenery at Erhai Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 16:20, September 05, 2025
Romantic autumn scenery at Erhai Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows a stunning autumn view of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ma Wen)

As September arrives, Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, captivates visitors with its breathtaking autumn scenery.

Rippling waves shimmer across the lake under the blue sky, while birch trees along the shore don their golden "autumn attire," creating a mesmerizing scene of seasonal romance.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories