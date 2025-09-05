Washington, D.C. sues Trump administration over National Guard deployment

Xinhua) 15:15, September 05, 2025

Members of the National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 4, 2025. Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday.

"We are suing to block the unlawful deployment of National Guard troops to DC," Schwalb posted on social media platform X. "The forced military occupation of the District of Columbia violates our local autonomy and basic freedoms. It must end."

The attorney general's office argues that the deployment violates the Home Rule Act which grants a local government (like a municipality or a district) the authority to govern itself, exercising powers of governance within its own administrative area.

The lawsuit was filed less than one month after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 11 on deploying the National Guard to D.C. to help restore law and order and ensure public safety.

Aside from the original 800 National Guard troops, six Republican-led states have supported the president's effort by sending additional personnel, bringing the total deployment in D.C. to over 2,000.

The D.C. lawsuit follows a court victory by the Democratic-run U.S. state of California earlier this week.

On Tuesday, District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled that the Trump administration violated a 19th-century law barring the use of soldiers for civilian law enforcement when it deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles in June.

Schwalb, a Democrat, noted that the National Guard deployment not only undermines public safety, but also hurts the district's economy by depressing key sectors such as restaurants, hotels and tourism.

The Trump administration countered that the deployment has helped drive down violent crime in the district.

Members of the National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 4, 2025. Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Members of the National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 4, 2025. Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Members of the National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 4, 2025. Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Members of the National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 4, 2025. Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Members of the National Guard patrol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Sept. 4, 2025. Washington, D.C. has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops in the nation's capital, the district's Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)