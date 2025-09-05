Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Smart Industry Expo 2025

Xinhua) 10:34, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Smart Industry Expo 2025, which opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Currently, artificial intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly evolving, profoundly transforming human production and lifestyles, and reshaping the global industrial landscape, Xi said.

China attaches great importance to the development and governance of AI and actively promotes the deep integration of AI technological innovation with industrial innovation to empower high-quality economic and social development, thereby helping to improve people's lives, he added.

Stressing that AI should be an international public good that benefits humanity, Xi said China is willing to engage in extensive international cooperation with countries around the world in this field.

He also said that China is ready to strengthen international cooperation and coordination in development strategies, governance rules, and technical standards to promote the healthy and vigorous development of the industry, and bring greater benefits to people in all countries.

The expo, with the themes of "AI+" and "Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles," is co-hosted by the Chongqing municipal government and the Tianjin municipal government.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)