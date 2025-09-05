China unveils action plan to boost electronic information manufacturing growth

Xinhua) 10:18, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out an action plan to stabilize growth in the electronic information manufacturing industry from 2025 to 2026.

From 2025 to 2026, the average growth rate of added value in the computer, communication, and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries is expected to be around 7 percent, according to the action plan released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

When including related sectors such as lithium batteries, photovoltaics, and component manufacturing, the average annual revenue growth rate of the electronic information manufacturing industry is expected to exceed 5 percent, it says.

The plan stresses the equipment renewal in the electronic information manufacturing industry, as well as the construction of major projects. It aims to leverage the driving role of major projects to elevate the industry to a more high-end, intelligent, and eco-friendly level.

The plan urges the construction of internationally leading electronic information industry bases, as well as specialized clusters for smaller enterprises.

