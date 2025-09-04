Home>>
China decides to impose anti-circumvention measures on certain U.S. optical fiber imports
(Xinhua) 10:23, September 04, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that it has decided to impose anti-circumvention measures on certain optical fiber imports originating in the United States, effective Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
