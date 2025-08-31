China's manufacturing sector sustains recovery momentum with rising expectations

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows a smart production line at a custom-made shoes factory of SEMS in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's manufacturing sector has sustained recovery momentum as production activity accelerated and market expectations improved, official data showed Sunday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector stood at 49.4 in August, up from 49.3 in the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The sub-index for production stood at 50.8, up from 50.5 and remaining within the expansion zone for the fourth consecutive month. "This shows that manufacturing production has picked up pace," said Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician with the NBS.

On the demand side, the sub-index for new orders came in at 49.5, up from 49.4 in the previous month.

The overall price level in the manufacturing sector has continued to improve this month, with both the sub-indices for major raw material prices and factory prices marking three consecutive months of increase.

Xu Guangjian, deputy head of the Price Association of China, said that the rise in price-related sub-indices reflects both increased raw material purchases and stabilized market demand, as well as the effectiveness of policies aimed at curbing rat-race competition.

"With continued optimization of policies to regulate market competition, supply-demand imbalances will be alleviated and prices will remain within a healthy range," Xu said.

Some key sectors maintained growth momentum, with PMI for high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing standing at 51.9 and 50.5, respectively, continuing to play a pivotal role in underpinning the country's manufacturing industry.

Sunday's data also showed a more positive market outlook, with the sub-index for production and business activity expectations reaching 53.7, up from 52.6 in July. "This marks the second consecutive month of growth for the sub-index, indicating that most manufacturing companies have strengthened confidence in the future market," Zhao said.

Wen Tao, an analyst at the China Logistics Information Center (CLIC), said that a buildup of positive factors is poised to drive improvements in the economy. In September and the fourth quarter, China's macroeconomy is expected to continue its steady recovery, supported by favorable momentum, with manufacturing demand stabilizing and showing signs of rebound, according to Wen.

In August, China's non-manufacturing sector continued its expansion, with an improved supply-demand relationship and stable prices. The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.3, up from 50.1 in the previous month.

In particular, business activity indices for railway, water and air transportation, telecommunications, broadcasting, and capital market services all exceeded 60, indicating rapid expansion.

Industry analysts noted that non-manufacturing business activities have continued to expand, with relatively stable price trends across upstream and downstream sectors. As a series of policies take effect, domestic demand potential is expected to be further released, driving sustained improvement in related industries.

Commenting on the expansion, Wu Wei, an expert with the CLIC, said that financial support for the real economy has remained consistently effective, with consumer spending and new growth drivers showing strong performance.

Looking ahead, Wu added that domestic demand potential is expected to continue unlocking in September and the fourth quarter, driven by the combined effects of policy measures and market recovery.

