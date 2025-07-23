China's economic planner holds symposium on state-owned, private enterprise development

Xinhua) 16:22, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner on Wednesday held a symposium with business representatives to solicit opinions and suggestions on the collaborative development of state-owned and private enterprises for the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, chaired the symposium and engaged in in-depth discussions with participating business leaders.

He pledged to take practical measures to improve systems and mechanisms for the collaborative development of state-owned and private enterprises, address the rat race competition, expand industrial and supply chain cooperation, promote technological innovation, and optimize corporate governance and international business services.

Zheng also promised to maintain and improve regular communication channels with businesses and provide full support to private enterprises in resolving practical difficulties, promoting their healthy and high-quality development.

