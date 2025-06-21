China to remain firmly committed to opening its market wider: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:01, June 21, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China will remain firmly committed to opening its market wider to the world, foster new driving forces, create new opportunities, and enable the world to benefit from China's steady growth and draw impetus for common development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

A recent report released by the World Bank shows that China's economy maintained growth momentum in early 2025, and in response to global trade uncertainty, the government has implemented accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. Recently international institutions, such as J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, have also revised up China's growth prospects.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a daily news briefing that China's economy has forged steadily ahead, achieved high-quality growth and fostered new growth points amid a complex external environment, demonstrating strong resilience and potential. It is now a stabilizer for the world economy and a magnet for sharing development opportunities.

In the first five months of this year, China's total imports and exports of goods increased by 2.5 percent year on year, and the total retail sales of consumer goods went up 5 percent. Shopping in China has become a buzzing trend among foreign travelers. In the first month after the policy of departure tax refunds was rolled out, application for departure tax refunds across the country surged by 116 percent year on year. Traveling to China visa free is expected to be a popular choice during the summer holiday, Guo noted.

"Facts have shown that the fundamentals of China's long-term economic growth remain unchanged, the strengths of our mega-size market and complete industrial system remain unchanged, and our policy of pursuing high-quality development and high-standard opening up remains unchanged," Guo said.

This is the source of the world's confidence in China's growth forecast and their determination to invest in China and further explore China's market, he added.

