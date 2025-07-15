Chinese economy projected to maintain steady growth in the second half of 2025: official

China's economy is expected to maintain steady growth in the second half of the year, an official from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, while releasing the latest data on the economic performance during the first half year.

The official responded to a foreign media question claiming that, in recent years, China's economy has generally performed well in the first half but tends to lose momentum in the second half.

Sheng Laiyun, deputy head of the NBS, said that despite considerable external uncertainties and significant pressure from domestic structural adjustments, "we believe there is a solid foundation for China's economy to maintain stable growth."

In the first half of the year, China's consumer market became more active and showed a positive trend, driven by a series of policies aimed at expanding domestic demand and boosting consumption.

Sheng said that this suggests that consumption will remain well supported in the second half, with the key drivers and favorable momentum expected to continue.

China's total retail sales of consumer goods grew at a faster pace, reflecting rising market activity and providing strong support for GDP growth.

According to the NBS on Tuesday, retail sales of consumer goods reached 24.55 trillion yuan, up 5 percent year-on-year. In the second quarter, growth accelerated to 5.4 percent, 0.8 percentage points higher than in the first quarter, showing a steady quarter-on-quarter improvement.

Moreover, subsidies to stimulate consumption have already begun rolling out in the second half of the year, and local governments are expected to continue introducing related measures to boost spending, said the NBS official.

"We are currently at a critical stage of consumption structure upgrading, with per capita GDP remaining steadily above $13,000 for two consecutive years. This period marks a key phase for consumption upgrading, with vast growth potential in cultural tourism, healthcare, and elderly care. With a population of over 1.4 billion," Sheng said, indicating that China's market size offers a significant advantage.

China's imports and exports grew by 2.9 percent in the first six months, another example that demonstrating the resilience of trade despite significant external shocks in the second quarter.

Sheng said that relevant government agencies have recently accelerated the rollout of policies for the second half of the year, which will continue to play a crucial role in supporting stable economic performance.

