Commemorating: People worldwide mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory

People's Daily Online) 09:18, August 31, 2025

Historical memory and truth will not fade with the passage of time. They serve as inspirations that mirror the present and illuminate the future.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In this video, people from around the world share their thoughts on the war's lasting impact.

Multilingual Versions:

Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Korean, German, Portuguese, Swahili, Italian, Kazakh, Thai, Malay, Greek, Vietnamese, Urdu, Hindi

