Home>>
Commemorating: People worldwide mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory
(People's Daily Online) 09:18, August 31, 2025
Historical memory and truth will not fade with the passage of time. They serve as inspirations that mirror the present and illuminate the future.
The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
In this video, people from around the world share their thoughts on the war's lasting impact.
Multilingual Versions:
Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Korean, German, Portuguese, Swahili, Italian, Kazakh, Thai, Malay, Greek, Vietnamese, Urdu, Hindi
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Whitewashed atrocities: Japan tampers with textbooks, manufacturing 'collective historical amnesia'
- China slams U.S. for "whitewashing" Japan's WWII war crimes
- Chinese FM urges Japan to face history squarely to earn respect
- Exhibition on CPC's crucial role in war against Japanese aggression opens
- Japanese PM sends offering to notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine amid protest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.