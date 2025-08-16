Exhibition on CPC's crucial role in war against Japanese aggression opens

Xinhua) 13:25, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A themed exhibition, which focuses on the crucial role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in achieving victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, opened to the public in Beijing on Friday.

The exhibition, jointly organized by the National Archives Administration of China and the Museum of the CPC, will run till the end of this year at the museum.

The exhibition features more than 340 precious archived documents on major events and battles during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, as well as a series of handwritten letters, speeches and inscriptions by the older generation of CPC leaders back then, among others.

With a panoramic view of this period in history, the exhibition highlights the CPC's role as the pillar of the 14-year War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and its significant contribution to the World Anti-Fascist War.

The exhibition aims to help the public understand the CPC's core role in leading the Chinese people in struggling for national independence and the liberation of the people, and to inspire people to strive toward the goal of building China into a strong country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, according to the museum.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)