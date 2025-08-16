Photo exhibit in Minsk commemorates 80th anniversary of victory of World Anti-Fascist War

Nikolai Snopkov (1st L), first deputy prime minister of Belarus, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 15, 2025. The photo exhibition opened at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk on Friday. More than 250 representatives from the Belarusian government and various sectors of society attended the opening ceremony and viewed the photos. Titled "Remembering History, Forging the Future," the exhibition features some 70 precious historical and contemporary images. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

MINSK, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War opened on Friday at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk.

More than 250 representatives from the Belarusian government and various sectors of society attended the opening ceremony and viewed the photos.

Titled "Remembering History, Forging the Future," the exhibition features some 70 precious historical and contemporary images.

These photos showcase the Chinese nation's tremendous contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, highlight the pivotal role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the resistance against Japanese aggression, tell the story of the touching friendship between the Chinese and Soviet people who fought side by side, and demonstrate the fruitful outcomes of all-round practical cooperation between China and Belarus.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said in a video speech that during the World Anti-Fascist War, all forces of justice worldwide, including China and the Soviet Union, stood united against their common foes and fought courageously. They forged a profound friendship with blood and sacrifice, making indelible historical contributions to safeguarding world peace and advancing the cause of human progress.

Eighty years on, China and Belarus are carrying forward their historical friendship, jointly upholding international fairness and justice, writing a new chapter in their all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, and promoting the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, Fu added.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said that the exhibition exposes the heinous crimes committed by Japanese invaders in China, records the history of the unyielding Chinese people's heroic resistance against Japanese aggression under the leadership of the CPC, and reflects the profound friendship between the Chinese and Soviet people who fought side by side.

"We should take history as a mirror, draw wisdom and strength from the profound lessons of the World War II and the great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, firmly oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, and work together to build a better future for mankind," he noted.

Nikolai Snopkov, first deputy prime minister of Belarus, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech, stating that Belarus and China paid a heavy price for the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

At a time when the number of historical witnesses is dwindling, it is particularly important to hold such photo exhibits to honor history, tell historical truths, and oppose any distortion of history, whitewashing of criminals or desecration of heroes and martyrs, he said.

The exhibition, running through Sept. 5, is co-organized by the Chinese embassy in Belarus, Xinhua News Agency's branches in Minsk and China's Jiangsu Province, the China Image Group, in collaboration with the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War, and supported by the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Guests visit a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Guests visit a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Guests visit a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Guests visit a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A guest visits a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

