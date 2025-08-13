China announces anti-dumping rulings on halogenated butyl rubber from Canada, Japan, India

Xinhua) 10:32, August 13, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday announced preliminary rulings on its anti-dumping investigations into halogenated butyl rubber from Canada, Japan and India.

According to a statement, the ministry has decided to terminate its probes into halogenated butyl rubber imports from India due to their low market share, while confirming anti-dumping violations in such products from Canada and Japan.

Under China's anti-dumping regulations, importers of Canadian and Japanese halogenated butyl rubber must pay security deposits of up to 40.5 percent to Chinese customs, starting Aug. 14, the statement said.

China launched the investigations on Sept. 14, 2024.

Halogenated butyl rubber is mainly used in products including airtight layers of tubeless tires, heat-resistant inner tubes, as well as medicinal bottle stoppers, shockproof pads, adhesives and sealing materials.

On Tuesday, the commerce ministry also announced a preliminary ruling on its anti-dumping probe into imported rapeseed from Canada. It made a preliminary decision that rapeseed imports originating in Canada had been dumped, that China's domestic sector had been materially injured, and that there was a causal link between the dumping and the material injury, and therefore decided to impose provisional anti-dumping measures in the form of deposits on those imports.

Starting Thursday, importers of Canadian rapeseed should provide deposits to Chinese customs authorities based on a deposit rate of 75.8 percent.

Responding to a media question, a ministry spokesperson said that the investigations followed principles of fairness, impartiality, openness and transparency while strictly adhering to China's relevant laws and World Trade Organization rules.

Preliminary evidence indicates that dumping exists in the imported products under investigation, the spokesperson said, adding that relevant domestic industries have suffered material injury.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)