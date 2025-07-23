Home>>
Japan PM denies reports of resignation, vows to stay on
(Xinhua) 16:17, July 23, 2025
TOKYO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday denied media reports of his planned resignation, reiterating his intention to remain in office and emphasizing the need to swiftly address policy challenges.
