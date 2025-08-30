Crepe-making robot attracts Middle East buyers at China-Arab States Expo

A Chinese crepe-making robot has become a standout attraction at the seventh China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, drawing immediate commercial interest from Middle Eastern buyers.

The automated system, developed by Jiubing Robotics (Beijing) Co., Ltd. uses artificial intelligence-powered visual recognition to control robotic arms that replicate the entire preparation process.

The robot handles each step of making the Chinese crepes — known in Chinese as jianbing guozi — from mixing batter and spreading it on the griddle to adding fillings, folding and packaging, without human assistance. The crepes are completed in just three minutes.

The company is targeting the Middle Eastern market through the expo, which runs through Aug. 31 and features all 22 Arab countries as participants.

"We hope to get orders from Arab countries and bring Chinese cuisine to the Middle East," Gu Lidong, vice president of the company, said.

On the expo's opening day, a Dubai client expressed interest in purchasing five units, with contract discussions planned between the companies.

